The iShares Micro-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 139,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of IWC were off about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Mullen Automotive, trading off about 5.9% with over 105.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Phunware, down about 9.6% on volume of over 13.5 million shares. Exagen is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 19.4% on the day, while Charah Solutions is lagging other components of the iShares Micro-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 27.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWC

