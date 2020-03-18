Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVOO

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 225,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of IVOO were off about 8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Chesapeake Energy, trading down about 10.4% with over 38.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Caesars Entertainment, down about 22.8% on volume of over 19.8 million shares. Emcor Group is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 9.3% on the day, while Avis Budget Group is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, trading lower by about 39.2%.

