Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ITB

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 4.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 2.1 million. Shares of ITB were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were D.R. Horton (DHI), trading down about 1.1% with over 4.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Masco (MAS), up about 3.3% on volume of over 2.8 million shares. Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 7.6%.

