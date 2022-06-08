Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAC

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 6.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 86,000. Shares of IPAC were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Grab Holdings, trading up about 13.2% with over 31.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sea Limited, up about 2.9% on volume of over 5.6 million shares. Atlas is lagging other components of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 4.1%.

