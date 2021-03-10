Markets
INKM

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: INKM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The SPDR— SSGA Income Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 345,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of INKM were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, trading up about 0.3% with over 5.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, off about 0.2% on volume of over 1.5 million shares. Ishares Trust Ishares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.5% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: INKM
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: INKM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INKM JNK SPTL REM

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest