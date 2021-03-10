Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: INKM

The SPDR— SSGA Income Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 345,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of INKM were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, trading up about 0.3% with over 5.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, off about 0.2% on volume of over 1.5 million shares. Ishares Trust Ishares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.5% on the day.

