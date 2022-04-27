The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 934,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 40,000. Shares of IHF were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Invitae, trading down about 0.6% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Clover Health Investments, up about 1.1% on volume of over 3.8 million shares. Castle Biosciences is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.2% on the day, while The Pennant Group is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, trading lower by about 7.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHF

