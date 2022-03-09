Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGM

BNK Invest
The iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 574,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 57,000. Shares of IGM were up about 3.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 3.8% with over 53.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 2.9% on volume of over 38.9 million shares. Bumble is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 42.9% on the day, while Yext is lagging other components of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, trading lower by about 13.4%.

