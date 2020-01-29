Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 542,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 242,000. Shares of IGF were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Kinder Morgan, trading down about 0.8% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Williams, down about 1% on volume of over 3.8 million shares. Corporacion America Airports is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.6% on the day, while Companhia DE Saneamento Basico DO Estado DE Sao Paulo is lagging other components of the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.

