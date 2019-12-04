Markets
IGF

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 897,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 242,000. Shares of IGF were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Kinder Morgan (KMI), trading up about 0.2% with over 5.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Williams Companies (WMB), off about 0.1% on volume of over 3.8 million shares. Enel Americas (ENIA) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.3% on the day, while Edison International (EIX) is lagging other components of the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 0.7%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGF
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IGF KMI WMB ENIA EIX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular