Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 897,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 242,000. Shares of IGF were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Kinder Morgan (KMI), trading up about 0.2% with over 5.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Williams Companies (WMB), off about 0.1% on volume of over 3.8 million shares. Enel Americas (ENIA) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.3% on the day, while Edison International (EIX) is lagging other components of the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 0.7%.

