Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 175,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of IFV were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were First Trust Germany Alphadex Fund, trading off about 0.4% with over 37,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Chindia ETF, off about 2.1% on volume of over 25,000 shares. First Trust Switzerland Alphadex Fund is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 0.2% on the day.

