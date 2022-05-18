Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFRA

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 5.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 141,000. Shares of IFRA were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading down about 4.5% with over 6.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, off about 2.4% on volume of over 6.3 million shares. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.8% on the day, while Century Aluminum is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 13.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

