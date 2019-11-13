Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IEZ

The iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 103,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of IEZ were down about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Transocean, trading off about 3.3% with over 7.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mcdermott International, up about 1.1% on volume of over 7.0 million shares. Exterran is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 4.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.