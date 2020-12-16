Markets
IDEV

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDEV

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 3.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 122,000. Shares of IDEV were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Futu Holdings, trading off about 1.3% with over 1.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, down about 1% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. WIX.COM is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.6% on the day, while Fiverr International is lagging other components of the iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

