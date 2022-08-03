The iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 137,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of IAI were up about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Charles Schwab, trading up about 2.5% with over 3.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Morgan Stanley, up about 2.4% on volume of over 3.3 million shares. Bgc Partners is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 8.8% on the day, while Marketaxess Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAI

