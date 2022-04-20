Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HEEM

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 57,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of HEEM were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nio, trading off about 7.8% with over 29.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Didi Global, off about 4% on volume of over 19.6 million shares. I-mab is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 13.8% on the day, while Chindata Group Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, trading lower by about 9.2%.

