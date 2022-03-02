Markets
HEEM

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HEEM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 427,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of HEEM were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund, trading up about 0.2% with over 33.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and NIO, down about 3.2% on volume of over 32.2 million shares. TRIP.COM Group is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 7.7% on the day, while Zai Lab is lagging other components of the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, trading lower by about 14.1%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HEEM
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HEEM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HEEM EEM NIO TCOM ZLAB

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular