The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 427,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of HEEM were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund, trading up about 0.2% with over 33.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and NIO, down about 3.2% on volume of over 32.2 million shares. TRIP.COM Group is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 7.7% on the day, while Zai Lab is lagging other components of the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, trading lower by about 14.1%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HEEM

