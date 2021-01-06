Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GNR

The SPDR— S&P— Global Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 158,000. Shares of GNR were up about 2.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Freeport-Mcmoran, trading up about 5.7% with over 20.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Occidental Petroleum, up about 4.2% on volume of over 17.2 million shares. Schlumberger is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 7.8% on the day, while Gold Fields Limited is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— Global Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 5.4%.

