Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GII

The SPDR— S&P— Global Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 159,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of GII were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Kinder Morgan, trading trading flat with over 2.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nextera Energy, up about 1.6% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Ultrapar Participacoes is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.7% on the day, while Westshore Terminals Investment is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— Global Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.

