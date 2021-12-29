Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GII

Markets
The SPDR— S&P— Global Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 56,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of GII were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Kinder Morgan, trading off about 0.2% with over 3.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CIG, down about 1.5% on volume of over 2.9 million shares. Westshore Terminals is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.7% on the day, while Ultrapar Participacoes is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— Global Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 2.3%.

GII KMI CIG UGP

