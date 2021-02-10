Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FYX

Markets
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 582,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 72,000. Shares of FYX were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Plug Power, trading off about 3.8% with over 18.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean, up about 2.4% on volume of over 11.7 million shares. Treehouse Foods is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 17.5% on the day, while Exp World Holdings is lagging other components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 12.8%.

