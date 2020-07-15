Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FYC

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 113,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of FYC were up about 3.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Plug Power, trading up about 1.4% with over 7.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sunpower, up about 7.7% on volume of over 4.5 million shares. Inspire Medical Systems is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 12.4% on the day, while Bandwidth is lagging other components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.