Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXR

The First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 86,000. Shares of FXR were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were General Electric, trading down about 0.7% with over 21.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Square, down about 0.1% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Fair Isaac is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.7% on the day, while Msc Industrial Direct is lagging other components of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.

