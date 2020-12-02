Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXR

The First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 201,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 67,000. Shares of FXR were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were General Electric, trading up about 2.3% with over 35.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Square, off about 1.9% on volume of over 5.0 million shares. Stoneco is lagging other components of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 3.1%.

