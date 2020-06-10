Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXN

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 6.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 366,000. Shares of FXN were off about 3.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Occidental Petroleum, trading down about 6.1% with over 23.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Marathon Oil, down about 3.5% on volume of over 17.2 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.5% on the day, while Chesapeake Energy is lagging other components of the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 18.2%.

