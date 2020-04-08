Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXN

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 687,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 151,000. Shares of FXN were up about 5.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Chesapeake Energy, trading up about 1.8% with over 37.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Marathon Oil, up about 1.5% on volume of over 23.8 million shares. Intelsat is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 53.6% on the day, while Centennial Resource Development is lagging other components of the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 7.6%.

