The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 829,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 68,000. Shares of FTXN were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Southwestern Energy, trading up about 3.4% with over 10.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, up about 0.7% on volume of over 6.3 million shares. Helmerich & Payne is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.4% on the day, while Tellurian is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.