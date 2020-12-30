Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTC

The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 159,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of FTC were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading trading flat with over 48.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 3.1% on volume of over 20.0 million shares. Avalara is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.7% on the day, while Moderna is lagging other components of the First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.

