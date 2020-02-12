Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FRN

The Invesco Frontier Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 379,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of FRN were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Stage Stores, trading off about 6.2% with over 5.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and YPF Sociedad Anonima, off about 0.7% on volume of over 551,000 shares. Mercadolibre is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 3.1% on the day.

