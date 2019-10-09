Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FRI

The First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF (FRI) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 225,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 63,000. Shares of FRI were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Vereit (VER), trading down about 0.1% with over 4.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), up about 0.1% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors (USD) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4% on the day, while CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) is lagging other components of the First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

