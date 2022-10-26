Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FRI

The First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 565,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 73,000. Shares of FRI were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Medical Properties Trust, trading up about 1.7% with over 9.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kimco Realty, up about 0.6% on volume of over 4.1 million shares. Franklin Street Properties is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 3.8% on the day, while Industrial Logistics Properties is lagging other components of the First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 6%.

