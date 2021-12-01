Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FRI

The First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 601,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of FRI were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Host Hotels, trading down about 0.8% with over 7.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Park Hotels & Resorts, down about 1.4% on volume of over 4.5 million shares. Life Storage is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 3.2% on the day, while Ashford Hospitality Trust is lagging other components of the First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.

