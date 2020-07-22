Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FPXI

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 106,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of FPXI were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Alibaba Group Holding, trading off about 2.6% with over 8.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pinduoduo, down about 1.7% on volume of over 2.8 million shares. XP is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.9% on the day, while GDS Holdings is lagging other components of the First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF, trading lower by about 4.4%.

