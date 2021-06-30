Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNY

BNK Invest BNK Invest
The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 245,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of FNY were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Virgin Galactic Holdings, trading up about 0.2% with over 51.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Amc Entertainment Holdings, off about 0.7% on volume of over 44.0 million shares. Editas Medicine is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 21.3% on the day, while Appian is lagging other components of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 6.6%.

    Most Popular