Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNK

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 182,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of FNK were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Annaly Capital Management, trading up about 0.9% with over 5.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vistra, down about 0.1% on volume of over 4.8 million shares. Clean Harbors is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 8.4% on the day, while Radian Group is lagging other components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

