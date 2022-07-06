The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 402,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of FNK were down about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Annaly Capital Management, trading down about 2.1% with over 11.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, down about 1.4% on volume of over 8.9 million shares. Bumble is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.8% on the day, while Adient is lagging other components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 7.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNK

