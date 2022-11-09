Markets
FISR

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

November 09, 2022 — 01:47 pm EST

The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 136,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of FISR were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, trading down about 0.2% with over 5.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, up about 0.1% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 0.5%.

