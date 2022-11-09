The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 136,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of FISR were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, trading down about 0.2% with over 5.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, up about 0.1% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 0.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.