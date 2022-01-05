Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FEX

The First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 185,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of FEX were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ford Motor, trading up about 1.2% with over 129.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 3.4% on volume of over 40.4 million shares. Nucor is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 5.9% on the day, while Hubspot is lagging other components of the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 5.2%.

