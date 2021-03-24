Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FDNI

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 110,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of FDNI were off about 2.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pinduoduo, trading down about 6.9% with over 7.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and JD.COM, down about 3.2% on volume of over 6.8 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.6% on the day, while Vipshop Holdings is lagging other components of the First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF, trading lower by about 18.5%.

