Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCVT

The First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 214,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of FCVT were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, trading up about 1.3% with over 65,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Broadcom, off about 0.2% on volume of over 19,000 shares. American Electric Power is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while Rbc Bearings is lagging other components of the First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF, trading lower by about 1.2%.

