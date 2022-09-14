The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 207,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 76,000. Shares of FCTR were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading up about 1.2% with over 43.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 0.5% on volume of over 31.6 million shares. Twilio is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 10.5% on the day, while Nucor is lagging other components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, trading lower by about 9.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCTR

