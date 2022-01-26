Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCTR

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 654,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 186,000. Shares of FCTR were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ford Motor, trading up about 1.3% with over 52.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, up about 4.1% on volume of over 42.1 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 7.8% on the day, while Clorox is lagging other components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.

