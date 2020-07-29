Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FAN

The First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 387,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of FAN were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were General Electric, trading down about 5.3% with over 79.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Duke Energy, down about 0.6% on volume of over 849,000 shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.8% on the day.

