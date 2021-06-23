Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EZM

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 189,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of EZM were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Willscot Mobile Mini Holdings, trading down about 2.2% with over 4.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hecla Mining, up about 1.6% on volume of over 3.6 million shares. Cargurus is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 7.9% on the day, while Patterson Companies is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 11.5%.

