Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ESGU

The iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 2.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of ESGU were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America (BAC), trading down about 1.9% with over 45.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), up about 0.9% on volume of over 26.4 million shares. Twilio (TWLO) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.7% on the day, while Target (TGT) is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF, trading lower by about 7.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.