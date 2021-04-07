Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ERTH

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 312,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of ERTH were off about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading down about 5% with over 38.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Plug Power, down about 6.7% on volume of over 14.9 million shares. Mercer International is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Sunpower is lagging other components of the Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF, trading lower by about 7.9%.

