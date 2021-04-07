Markets
ERTH

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ERTH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 312,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of ERTH were off about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading down about 5% with over 38.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Plug Power, down about 6.7% on volume of over 14.9 million shares. Mercer International is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Sunpower is lagging other components of the Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF, trading lower by about 7.9%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ERTH
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ERTH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ERTH NIO PLUG MERC SPWR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular