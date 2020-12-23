Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EQAL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 192,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of EQAL were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading down about 0.2% with over 41.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Airlines Group, up about 3.2% on volume of over 38.6 million shares. Fireeye is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 11.1% on the day, while Carvana is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF, trading lower by about 5.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

