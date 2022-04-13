Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EIS

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of EIS were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, trading down about 0.1% with over 2.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Zim Integrated Shipping Services, up about 2.8% on volume of over 1.7 million shares. Urogen Pharma is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 8% on the day.

