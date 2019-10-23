Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFG

The iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 185,000. Shares of EFG were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), trading down about 3.6% with over 3.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO), up about 1.6% on volume of over 981,000 shares. WIX.com (WIX) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2% on the day.

