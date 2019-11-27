Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMS

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 104,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of EEMS were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ppdai Group, trading up about 8.1% with over 1.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Qutoutiao, off about 0.2% on volume of over 648,000 shares. X Financial is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 6.1%.

