Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DYNF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 82,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of DYNF were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Norwegian Cruise Line, trading up about 0.8% with over 82.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, off about 2.3% on volume of over 41.1 million shares. Mercadolibre is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 20.1% on the day, while Pinterest is lagging other components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF, trading lower by about 12.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

